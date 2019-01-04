Zac Taylor | AP

Broncos conduct interview with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - Broncos general manager John Elway continued his latest coaching search Thursday by interviewing Zac Taylor, the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-year-old quarterbacks coach who’s long on football pedigree but short on experience.

Elway and player personnel director Matt Russell flew to Los Angeles to interview Taylor near the Rams’ headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, a day after meeting with former Colts coach Chuck Pagano in Denver.

Elway also plans to speak with Bears assistant Vic Fangio, Patriots assistant Brian Flores and Steelers assistant Mike Munchak.

With the Rams off this weekend, Taylor also is expected to meet with the Arizona Cardinals about their head coaching vacancy.

Elway is searching for his fourth head coach in six seasons after firing Vance Joseph on Monday with two-year record of 11-21.

“This is no fun going through this. It’s not something I want to do, but then again, I understand what my job is,” Elway said. “My job is to give us, the Denver Broncos, the best chance to win.”

That could be by hiring Taylor, a high-risk/high-reward outlier on Elway’s short list of candidates .

Taylor has never been a coordinator much less a head coach. But the son-in-law of former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Sherman has a strong track record working with quarterbacks and has earned praise in his two years on Sean McVay’s staff.

