Rugby

More than 1 million tickets sold for Rugby World Cup

Kyodo

Over half of the total tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan have been sold, a source said Monday.

Over 1 million of a total 1.8 million tickets available for the 48 games over 12 venues have been sold. The local organizing committee is aiming to sell out every match, with the remaining tickets to be put on sale this month.

Sales began in January 2018 with priority group lotteries which resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold. General ticket sales began in September.

With these sales together with tickets distributed through World Rugby now exceeding 1 million, organizers appear on track to secure the projected total ticket revenue of ¥26 billion ($236.4 million).

Tickets for Japan’s pool stage games and for the final have been dubbed “platinum tickets” by organizers as they are the hardest to obtain.

The next round of ticket sales will begin on Jan. 19 and last until March, when all remaining tickets — including the few left for Japan’s games — will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets unclaimed by World Rugby stakeholders will be available for sale after May, as will tickets returned by the original purchasers.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Steelers players tackle Suntory's Chris Alcock during the 2018 Top League final on Dec. 15 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.
Cloud of uncertainty hovers over Top League
The New Year is traditionally a time for looking back on the past and looking ahead. And while the future may appear bright with the Rugby World Cup kicking off in nine months, there are...
Shinzo Abe
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe mulls visiting Twickenham Stadium, home of England rugby team
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting Twickenham Stadium, home of the England rugby team, during his trip to the U.K. in January, it has been learned. The Japanese and U.K. go...
Image Not Available
Dynaboars earn long-awaited Top League return
The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars made the leap into the Top League on Sunday with a 31-7 win in their relegation-promotion game against the Toyota Industries Shuttles on Sund...