Fighters slugger Brandon Laird whacks game-winning double in ninth against Eagles

Brandon Laird drove in a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning to help the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 2-0 and earn their first win of the seasonon Tuesday.

Before a crowd of 26,662 at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Eagles reliever Yuki Matsui (0-1) loaded the bases by allowing three singles before Laird delivered the winning hit between left and center field.

“It felt good, I knew it would be a hit. I wanted to give our closer (Naoya) Ishikawa a couple of runs for support,” the 30-year-old American said. “I tried to put the ball up in the zone, and tried to give a chance to the runner on third. I put a good swing to it, and went for a double.”

Nippon Ham needed the boost after losing all three games of its season-opening series against the Seibu Lions at Sapporo Dome.

The game, which opened with a moment’s silence for former Eagles manager Senichi Hoshino, who died of pancreatic cancer in January, started off as a pitchers’ duel between two right handers — the Eagles’ Takayuki Kishi and Fighters’ Naoyuki Uwasawa.

Kishi scattered three hits and a walk, while striking out six in eight shutout innings. Uwasawa also had a solid performance on the mound, giving up five hits and two walks while fanning five in seven frames.

Naoki Miyanishi (1-0) picked up the win for pitching the eighth. Ishikawa earned his first career save.

Lions 7, Hawks 4

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES Bryce Harper continues offensive tear for red-hot Washington Nationals Pitchers are having a hard time keeping Bryce Harper off the bases — and inside the park. Harper's hot start is a big reason the Washington Nationals are unbeaten. The star... Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama 'relieved' by Shohei Ohtani's strong start with Angels The day after the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani won his pitching debut, Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said Monday he was relieved to see the two-way talent start off i... Yomiuri reliever Takagi gets rude welcome in NPB return Yomiuri Giants reliever Kyosuke Takagi made his return to baseball essentially under cover of darkness Friday. But even with the Tokyo Dome lights off for the opening-day ceremony, Takagi's pres...

At Tokorozawa’s Metlife Dome, Seibu maintained its perfect 4-0 record this season after Hotaka Yamakawa and Shuta Tonosaki each hit a sixth-inning, two-run home run to beat Fukuoka SoftBank.

Marines 4, Buffaloes 1

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Chiba Lotte’s Takashi Ogino went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Ayumu Ishikawa (1-0) limited Orix to a run while pitching seven innings in Chiba Lotte’s third straight win of the season.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 6, Swallows 3

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Hiroshima bagged four runs in the sixth, including RBI singles by Takayoshi Noma and Alejandro Mejia, as Hiroshima beat Tokyo Yakult.

Giants 10, Dragons 3

At Nagoya Dome, Hayato Sakamoto opened the scoring with a first-inning single and went 4-for-6 to hand Chunichi its fourth consecutive loss.