Halilhodzic plans to add new faces for Japan’s October friendlies

Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic said Friday he is planning to call up new faces for next month’s home friendlies against New Zealand and Haiti.

“I am thinking of calling up new players. There will a few changes to the squad here and there,” Halilhodzic told reporters at Narita airport before returning home to his native Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Halilhodizic, who last month secured Japan qualification for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia, will also spend time at his house in Lille, France, during his trip of around 10 days before returning to Japan.

The 65-year-old said he will continue to monitor the progress of his players by watching video footage during his private trip.

“There is no way I can forget about my job because I am the coach,” Halilhodzic said.

Japan plays New Zealand in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Oct. 6, before facing Haiti at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium four days later in the Kirin Challenge Cup.