Japan plans to introduce “vaccine passports” to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.

The passports are expected to be in the form of a smartphone app, with travelers scanning a QR code at the airport before boarding a flight or when entering the country.

The government is moving forward with the plan in the hope of resuming business travel, which has virtually stopped during the pandemic, to shore up the world’s third-largest economy.

