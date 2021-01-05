The number of visitors to shrines and temples in Japan in the first three days of 2021 plummeted from a year before, a private survey has shown.

Shrines and temples had asked for cooperation to stagger New Year’s visits so as to reduce coronavirus infection risk. This seems to have worked at least to some extent.

In the survey, Agoop Corp., a unit of SoftBank Corp., used smartphone location data to check visitor traffic volumes by the hour at surveyed shrines and temples.

The number of visitors to Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo on the first day of the new year in 2021 (bottom) is visibly smaller than on Jan. 1, 2020 (top). | REUTERS

Between the start of Friday, or New Year’s Day, and the end of Sunday, visitor traffic was 74.8% below the previous year’s level at Dazaifu Tenmangu in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Visitor traffic declined 73.4% at Sumiyoshi Taisha in Osaka, 66.3% at Meiji Jingu in Tokyo and 63.5% at Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto.

Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture has said the number of visitors it received during the three-day period dropped about 70% to 170,525.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

