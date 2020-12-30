Local governments across Japan have been faced with difficult decisions on what to do about coming-of-age ceremonies, usually held on the second Monday of January, amid the resurgence of the new coronavirus epidemic.

Some municipalities have decided to hold them on a smaller scale or online, to celebrate those entering a new chapter in their lives, while others have taken bitter decisions to cancel them.

No matter what decisions are made, they all hope to celebrate and cheer new adults in the country.

The 2021 ceremonies are for new adults who turned 20 or will turn 20 between April 2, 2020, and April 1, 2021.

Since November, new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus started surging again in Hokkaido.

Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital, where the number of infections is especially high, has decided to cancel its ceremony, even though it initially planned to hold it despite the virus crisis.

It will be the first time for the city to cancel a coming-of-age ceremony since related records started in 1955.

“We had no other choice,” a city government official said, seeking people’s understanding.

A female city office worker who was to attend the ceremony expressed her disappointment. “To be honest, I’m upset because I had been preparing to wear furisode,” she said.

Many women wear furisode long-sleeved kimono when attending a coming-of-age ceremony.

Hakodate, another city in Hokkaido, has also decided to cancel its ceremony.

“It was a tough decision,” a city official said. It canceled the ceremony due to “the possibility of infections spreading further (in the city) with the return of people from areas where infections are surging, such as Tokyo and Sapporo,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Asahikawa, also in Hokkaido, has decided to postpone the event to May 4 next year.

The city, where infection clusters have occurred at a hospital, stopped short of calling off the event as it was concerned about the impact of cancellation on a range of businesses, such as companies renting furisode and beauty salons.

“The risk of infection with the virus may be lower to some extent, with the cold weather left behind by May,” an official of the city said.

In mid-December, Hiroshima suddenly announced its decision to postpone the ceremony. Hiroshima was excluded from the central government’s Go To Travel tourism support program before the government halted the program for the entire country in late December.

In Ehime Prefecture, also in western Japan, three municipalities, including its capital of Matsuyama, have announced cancellations of their events while all of the remaining 17 municipalities in the prefecture have decided to postpone them.

In contrast, some municipalities have made bold decisions to hold the ceremonies, as they see the event as a special moment in people’s lives.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. We want to let (new adults) create memories on Coming-of-Age Day,” Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said.

The city plans to hold a scaled-down event, Matsui said.

Masao Omori, mayor of Okayama, also expressed his eagerness to hold the ceremony.

“Even amid the virus crisis, we want to make the ceremony something that participants will remember forever,” Omori said.

The city plans to hold the ceremony at an outdoor athletics track field, securing ample space between seats. It plans to entertain participants with video messages and other contents that will be fun to look at, as part of efforts to prevent infections at the site.

“The coming-of-age ceremony is a time for people to meet old friends, look back on the past and take a new step toward the future,” said a city official.

Some municipalities are eyeing the use of digital technologies, such as sending new adults online congratulatory messages.

Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, will launch an app that will allow people who refrained from returning to their hometowns due to the virus crisis to take pictures with their friends attending the ceremony in the city, using augmented reality images, in which computer-generated images are overlaid on the real world.

“They can confirm their friendships even if they are far apart,” Imizu Mayor Motoshi Natsuno said.

The coming-of-age ceremony dates back to 1946, when a young men’s association in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, held a ceremony to cheer new adults who were to bear the future in a society depressed after World War II.

In 1948, the Japanese government designated Jan. 15 as Coming-of-Age Day. The date was changed to the second Monday of January in 2000.

Warabi plans to hold its 2021 ceremony in two parts. It hopes to encourage new adults to overcome whatever difficulties they may face in the future without being discouraged.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)