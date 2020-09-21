Tokyo reported 98 new coronavirus cases Monday, a day after posting 162 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 2,861 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients remained unchanged from a day earlier at 27.

Monday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 24,306.

Cases reported Mondays in Tokyo have typically been comparatively low due in part to reduced weekend staffing at testing centers.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan, including passengers and crew members of cruise ships, stood at 79,971 as of 10 a.m. Monday, up 3,490 from a week before.

The death toll linked to the virus increased 61 to 1,521.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of infection cases, at 24,208, up 1,205, followed by Osaka, with 10,060, up 456, and Kanagawa, with 6,383, up 440.

Tokyo also came first in terms of the number of deaths, at 390, up eight. Osaka was second, with 192, up 13, followed by Kanagawa, with 136, up eight.

RELATED PHOTOS Visitors fill the Nakamise alley in Tokyo's Asakusa district Sunday, the second day of the four-day holiday. | KYODO