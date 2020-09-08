Starting Oct. 1, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will charge a fee for plastic shopping bags that are currently provided free of charge at theme park stores.

Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Disney theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, announced the plan Monday.

From the start of next month, the shopping bags, available in two sizes, will sell for ¥20 each, the company said, seeking understanding and cooperation from customers for the measure, which is part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Oriental Land will also ask visitors to bring their own bags.

Among other theme parks, Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan in July ended free distribution of plastic shopping bags and began to collect ¥20 for each.