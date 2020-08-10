Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow arrested, fellow activist says

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been arrested under the national security law, fellow activist Nathan Law said on Monday.

"Agnes Chow is arrested under National Security Law and we are still acquiring information about the content of the arrests," Law said on Twitter. "Horrible day."

Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 10 people in a national security operation that saw media mogul Jimmy Lai and other senior executives at his Apple Daily newspaper detained. Police said they arrested nine men and one woman, aged between 23 and 72.