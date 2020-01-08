Tokyo stocks open sharply lower after reports of Iran attack in Iraq

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, with the Nikkei temporarily plunging over 600 points, falling below 23,000 for the first time in one and a half month, as risk aversion prevailed on reports that Iran launched missiles against a U.S. air base in Iraq after the American killing of a top Iranian general.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 514.75 points, or 2.18 percent, from Tuesday to 23,060.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 32.93 points, or 1.91 percent, at 1,692.12.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly plunged to the upper ¥107 early Wednesday morning in Tokyo.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ¥108.01-02, compared with ¥108.41-51 in New York and ¥108.32-34 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1153-1157 and ¥120.48-52 against $1.1151-1161 and ¥120.77-87 in New York, and $1.1173-1175 and ¥121.03-07 in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar fell to around ¥107.80 at one point.

Tehran has promised to retaliate for a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander last week.