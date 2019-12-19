Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, in October. | REUTERS

Business / Tech

Telefoncia to reduce weight of Huawei in its 5G network

AFP-JIJI

MADRID – Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said Wednesday it would drastically reduce the amount of equipment it will buy from Huawei to build its 5G networks, amid concerns the firm could be used for Chinese espionage.

Huawei equipment will be used during the “initial stages”¨of the deployment of the next-generation 5G cellular network, including its key markets of Spain and Germany, Telefonica said in a statement.

But during the “massive deployment” of 5G, foreseen in 2022, “Telefonica will progressively reduce Huawei’s presence” in the core, or main hub, of the 5G network, it added.

Purchases of Huawei core equipment will fall “until they disappear around 2024” and instead Telefonica “will have several vendors and not just one” as is currently the case.

“Huawei remains a valuable supplier to Telefonica and will continue to work with the company in other important areas like radio access networks,” the statement said.

Huawei provided Telefonica’s 4G networks in Europe.

Telecom experts consider the company as the leader in 5G equipment, in terms of both technology and price.

But U.S. intelligence chiefs claim that Huawei — founded in 1987 by former Chinese army engineer Ren Zhengfei — cannot be trusted and that its equipment is a threat to national security.

Huawei and Beijing reject the accusations, and Huawei says it is a private company that is wholly owned by employees.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered American firms to cease doing business with Huawei over the espionage concerns, and has urged other countries to follow suit.

Australia and Japan have already taken steps to bar or tightly restrict the firm’s participation in their rollouts of 5G networks.

5G cellular networks offer faster data transfer speed and could enhance technologies such as autonomous driving, remote medical diagnosis and mobile payments.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A laborer cuts steel bars for a building construction at a roadside in Amritsar, India, Nov. 24. — Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the body's appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel found that Washington had failed to fully comply with a five-year-old ruling ordering it to bring the duties it slaps on certain steel imports from India into line with global trade rules.
U.S. files appeal into WTO system it has broken, amid India steel dispute
The United States on Wednesday fell foul of its own actions that have weakened the World Trade Organization after it filed an appeal in a steel dispute with India, even though WTO adjudicators are ...
The logo of Italian automaker Fiat is pictured in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Nov. 2.
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger, vow cuts but no plant closures
The boards of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday signed a binding merger creating the world's fourth-largest automaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emis...
Image Not Available
Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA: budget estimate
U.S. President Donald Trump's rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly $3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, in October. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,