Students at public schools nationwide will no longer have to share computers in class under the government's upcoming economic stimulus measures. | ?¯

Business

Japan to drop ¥400 billion on school computers and infrastructure projects in wake of tax hike

Kyodo

The government plans to spend around ¥400 billion ($3.7 billion) to supply more computers to public schools as part of an economic stimulus package, government sources said Friday.

State and local outlays for the package, which will be formulated early next month, are expected to total around ¥10 trillion, including ¥3 trillion worth of investment and loans for infrastructure development, the sources said.

The stimulus measures will be financed by an extra budget for fiscal 2019 and an initial budget for fiscal 2020, both of which will be drafted next month.

To use information and communications technology in education, the government will ensure each student from the fifth to ninth grades has access to a computer at school.

Nationwide, an average of 5.4 students share one computer in public elementary and junior high schools across the country, according to the education ministry.

The government will also financially support efforts to set up wireless networks in classrooms and to introduce educational software, the sources said.

As for infrastructure development, the government will extend around ¥400 billion in loans to finance projects such as a third runway at Narita airport by the end of fiscal 2028, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month instructed his ministers to draw up the stimulus package to safeguard growth following the consumption tax hike in October to 10 percent.

The government will also earmark around ¥150 billion to subsidize purchases of vehicles with automatic braking and other advanced safety systems, as well as nearly ¥100 billion to develop highly advanced “post-5G” wireless network technologies, the sources said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Buybacks boost Tokyo stocks following three-day losing streak
Tokyo stocks bounced back Friday thanks to repurchases that emerged in the wake of their three-day losing streak. The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 74.30 points, or 0.32 percent, to end at 23,11...
The refurbished Shibuya Parco shopping complex is seen in the Shibuya area of Tokyo on Tuesday.
Reborn Shibuya Parco hopes to regain iconic status amid tough times for brick-and-mortar stores
After a three-year renewal project, Shibuya Parco, an iconic shopping complex in the bustling central Tokyo district, is back in the game. Having been at the vanguard of fashion and youth cultur...
Image Not Available
Dollar sheds gains to move around ¥108.60 in Tokyo
The dollar was trading at around ¥108.60 in Tokyo Friday after gradually paring its gains. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.60-60, up from ¥108.58-58 at the same time Thursday. The euro was a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Students at public schools nationwide will no longer have to share computers in class under the government's upcoming economic stimulus measures. | ?¯

, , ,