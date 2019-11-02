Japanese tourists return from visit to Russian-held islands off Hokkaido

Japanese visitors returned to Hokkaido on Saturday from their shortened trip to two of four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, a trial project aimed at building trust and resolving the long-standing bilateral dispute.

“The nature was fantastic and it was an enormously valuable experience,” said Mamoru Takahashi, a 79-year-old Tokyo resident who with 43 others, including government officials, arrived at Nemuro port in eastern Hokkaido. The trip began on Tuesday.

The trip to sightseeing and other spots on Kunashiri and Etorofu islands was initially scheduled to run through Sunday but was shortened due to expected bad weather.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, which organized the trip, it was the first time since the end of World War II that members of the Japanese public have officially visited the Russian-held islets under a special arrangement using the visa-free program originally intended for former residents of the islands and experts.

During the trip they visited a museum, Japanese graves and a hot spring. An overnight stay had been planned on Etorofu, but the visit to the island was shortened to around two hours.

“The weather tends to get rough this season so we need to consider a more appropriate season,” according to an agency official.

The trip was a pilot project of joint economic activities on the islands targeting five areas including tourism, waste reduction and aquaculture that were agreed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2016.

Tokyo hopes the joint economic activities will pave the way for resolving the territorial dispute, which has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

Collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, the disputed territory includes Shikotan and the Habomai islet group.