U.S. daylight saving time ends

Most of the United States will bid adieu to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, when standard time returns and clocks fall back by one hour.

With the shift, it will be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.