World

U.S. daylight saving time ends

AP

WASHINGTON – Most of the United States will bid adieu to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, when standard time returns and clocks fall back by one hour.

With the shift, it will be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Chileans hold a "Mourning March" in Santiago on Friday to protest the deaths of 23 people after more than 10 days of civil unrest that forced the government to abandon hosting two major economic and climate summits.
Spain to host COP25 climate talks in December after Chile cancels due to riots
Spain will host U.N. climate change talks in December after Chile withdrew, the United Nations said on Friday, a last-minute switch that raises big logistical challenges and has left activist Greta...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi uses her gavel as the House votes 232-196 to pass a resolution on impeachment procedure to move forward into the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Democrats' decision to televise Trump impeachment hearings could prove politically perilous
Democrats in the U.S. Congress took a major step toward impeaching President Donald Trump this past week when they agreed on the rules for publicly televised hearings after weeks of testimony behin...
A burger with a side of fries protected in a glass case, belonging to Iceland's Hjortur Smarason, is on display in the Snotra House, a hostel in Thykkvibaer, southern Iceland, on Thursday. A decade after McDonald's shut down in Iceland, thousands of online users follow the live slow decay of the last order.
The chosen bun: Decade-old McDonald's burger's decay livestreamed in Iceland
A decade after McDonald's shut down in Iceland, thousands of online users follow the live slow decay of t...

,