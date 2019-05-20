In this image taken from video, Maria Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk beds in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Butina, a Russian gun rights activist who is serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs. | ALEXANDER IONOV / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina appeals for money in U.S. prison video

AP

MOSCOW - A Russian gun rights activist serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs.

Maria Butina was sentenced in April to 18 months after she admitted gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.

In the video that appeared on social media, Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk beds. She says her lawyer is filing an appeal and she asks for contributions to help pay him.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday on state TV that “we aren’t financing a lawyer, but we are doing everything so that she will be afforded all rights as a Russian citizen.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Celeb chef José Andrés calls fired cafeteria worker a 'hero' for feeding kid who couldn't pay
The plight of a fired school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire has caught the attention of award-winning chef Jose Andres. Bonnie Kimball was fired by a food supply vendor for Mascoma Valley Reg...
Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization forces fire artillery during fight against Islamic State militants in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2016. When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with Iraqi officials in Baghdad this month as tensions were mounting between the U.S. and Iran, he delivered a nuanced message: If you're not going to stand with us, stand aside.
Saudis say they don't want war with Iran but will defend themselves
Saudi Arabia does not want war but will not hesitate to defend itself against Iran, a top Saudi diplomat said Sunday, after the kingdom's energy sector was targeted this past week amid heightened t...
Wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea near the island of Roatan, Honduras, is seen Saturday in this picture obtained from social media.
Four Americans, Canadian pilot die in small plane crash off Honduras
Four Americans and a Canadian pilot were killed when a small plane went down off the coast of Roatan island in Honduras, officials said Sunday. Armed Forces spokesman Jose Domingo Meza confirmed...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this image taken from video, Maria Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk beds in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Butina, a Russian gun rights activist who is serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs. | ALEXANDER IONOV / VIA AP

, , ,