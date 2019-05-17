The health ministry on Friday warned that the breast cancer drug Verzenio could have a bad side effect on the lungs. | ELI LILLY JAPAN KK / VIA KYODO

National / Science & Health

Breast cancer drug Verzenio could have serious side effects on lungs, Japan's health ministry warns

Kyodo

The health ministry on Friday warned that the breast cancer drug Verzenio is now suspected of adversely affecting the lungs after 14 recipients in Japan developed a serious lung disease and three died.

The drug is suspected of causing the side effects in at least four of the 14 cases, including one fatality, the ministry said. Verzenio, developed by Eli Lilly and Co., received Japanese clearance in September last year and debuted in November.

The number of patients in Japan who have used the oral drug since its release is estimated at around 2,000, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Verzenio is designed to block certain molecules involved in promoting the growth of cancer cells.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi shake hands Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Abe looking for Japan-China ties to warm faster after Xi attends G20 summit
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit in late June for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka will help accelerate recent improvements in bilateral relatio...
Yoshio Tezuka (left) of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a joint motion to the House of Representatives on Friday urging Hodaka Maruyama to resign.
Japan's opposition parties urge lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama to resign for war remark about Russia-he...
A half dozen opposition parties on Friday filed a joint motion urging a Diet lawmaker to resign for alluding to the possibility that war with Russia was the only way to regain control of the dis...
People march in the Henoko area of Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Friday, starting the annual three-day Peace March calling for U.S. bases to be moved outside the prefecture.
As Okinawa marks 47 years since reversion to Japan, protesters call for reduced U.S. base burden
Protesters marched in Okinawa on Friday calling for a reduction in the burden faced by the prefecture that hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Okinawa this week marked the 47th ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The health ministry on Friday warned that the breast cancer drug Verzenio could have a bad side effect on the lungs. | ELI LILLY JAPAN KK / VIA KYODO

, , , ,