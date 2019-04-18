This undated combo photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows 18 year-old suspect Sol Pais, who allegedly made threats against schools in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Pais was found dead after a massive search by authorities who feared she posed a threat because of an obsession with the Columbine High School massacre, U.S. media reported. | JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine apparently killers herself amid Colorado manhunt

AP

LITTLETON, COLORADO - A young Florida woman who traveled to Colorado and bought a shotgun for what authorities feared would be a Columbine-inspired attack just days ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said 18-year-old Sol Pais was discovered by the FBI with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The manhunt had led to the closing of Denver-area schools as a precaution.

During the manhunt, the FBI said Pais was “infatuated” with Columbine and made threats ahead of Saturday’s anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people at Columbine High School in 1999. The FBI described her “extremely dangerous.”

The Miami Beach high school student flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, authorities said.

“We deal with a lot of threats at Columbine,” John McDonald, executive director of security for the Jefferson County school system, said when the manhunt was over. “This one felt different. It was different. It certainly got our attention.”

Agents had focused the search around the base of Mount Evans, a popular recreational area about 60 miles southwest of Denver.

All classes and extracurricular activities for about a half-million students were canceled as a precaution, though sheriff’s spokesman Mike Taplin said the young woman’s threats were general and not specific to any school.

Authorities said Pais was last seen not far from Columbine — in the Jefferson County foothills outside Denver — in a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots. Police were instructed to detain her for a mental health evaluation.

In Pais’ hometown of Surfside, Florida, Police Chief Julio Yero asked that the family be given “privacy and a little time to grieve.”

“This family contributed greatly to this investigation from the very onset. They provided valuable information that led us to Colorado and a lot of things that assisted in preventing maybe more loss of life,” he said.

Pais’ parents last saw her on Sunday and reported her missing to Florida authorities on Monday night, Surfside police said.

Because of the threats, Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver locked their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon, and some canceled evening activities or moved them inside.

Adam Charni, a Miami Beach High School senior, said Pais dressed in black and kept mostly to herself. He said he was “baffled” to learn she was the person authorities in Colorado were searching for.

Two teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An image made available by Gigarama.ru on Wednesday shows an aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Tuesday. Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after it was damaged in a massive fire on Monday.
Notre Dame faced 'chain-reaction collapse' in blaze had firefighters not acted fast: official
Notre Dame Cathedral would have burned to the ground in a "chain-reaction collapse" had firefighters not moved as rapidly as they did to battle the blaze racing through the beloved landmark buildin...
A family from Honduras sits near their tents at an improvised shelter while waiting for a humanitarian visa to cross the country on their way to the United States, in Mapastepec, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday.
Migrant camps overflow as Mexico cracks down to curb U.S.-bound flow after Trump threats
Amid pressure from Washington, Mexico is backpedaling on promises of better treatment for Central American migrants, leaving hundreds stranded in unsanitary camps near its southern border amid alle...
Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Virginia, on Wednesday morning. Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election is expected to be released publicly Thursday and Barr has said he is redacting four types of information from the report. Congressional Democrats are demanding to see the whole document and its evidence.
AP-NORC poll: Many aren't exonerating Trump in Robert Mueller's Russia probe
Many Americans aren't ready to clear President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation, with a new poll showing slightly more want Congress to keep investigating than to set aside its probes after...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated combo photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows 18 year-old suspect Sol Pais, who allegedly made threats against schools in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Pais was found dead after a massive search by authorities who feared she posed a threat because of an obsession with the Columbine High School massacre, U.S. media reported. | JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI Police patrol outside Columbine High School Wednesday in Littleton, Colorado, as all Denver-area schools were evacuated and classes canceled after an active threat to the area made by Sol Pais. The teenager was found dead after a massive search by authorities who feared she posed a threat because of an obsession with the Columbine High School massacre. She reportedly shot herself. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,