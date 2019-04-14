National / Crime & Legal

Hyogo police arrest man after he opened door of shinkansen train and stepped out onto tracks

Kyodo

OSAKA - A man in his 50s was arrested Sunday after he opened a door of a shinkansen train and stepped onto the tracks after the train made a sudden stop.

Hyogo Prefectural Police officials said the man, who was on a Sanyo Shinkansen Line train running between Shin-Osaka and Shin-Kobe stations, opened one of the train doors at around 11:10 a.m. using an emergency handle.

The man, who went outside the train after it abruptly stopped, was caught by West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) staff before being arrested, police said.

Train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line were suspended between the two stations for about 45 minutes due to the incident.

According to JR West, someone aboard the train opened a door in the ninth carriage soon after it left Shin-Osaka Station. The driver noticed the warning sign was on and immediately stopped the train.

It was not certain whether the man was injured after he went outside or whether he was carrying any dangerous objects.

