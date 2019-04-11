Japan to monitor markets and again urge U.K. to avoid no-deal after Brexit delayed, Abe says

Japan will continue to urge the U.K. to avoid leaving the European Union without any deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday, following news that a deal had been reached to delay Brexit by six months.

On Wednesday, European Union and U.K. leaders agreed at an extraordinary summit in Brussels to extend the Brexit deadline to the end of October, saving all sides from a chaotic no-deal divorce at the end of the week.

“In order to minimize negative effects on Japanese companies’ economic activity, we’ll maintain calls for avoiding a no-deal Brexit,” Suga told a news conference.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also commented on the development at a meeting of Cabinet ministers convened to discuss the issue on Thursday.

“Mindful of the risks to the global economy, financial and foreign exchange markets, the government is ready to ensure stability in the markets while coordinating closely with other nations concerned,” he said, adding that he would “ask (the ministers) to respond flexibly, looking carefully at how the situation will unfold.”

The prime minister instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to continue cooperating with Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to closely watch for further developments and take appropriate measures.

Uncertainty over Brexit, originally due to happen on March 29, has unnerved financial markets due to its potential disruption to businesses, including Japanese automakers that have production plants in the U.K.

The Brussels summit was more tense than expected, with France’s President Emmanuel Macron opposing a long extension, and most others, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in favor. Ultimately the plan for a longer extension won out.

Aso will visit the United States from Thursday to take part in a two-day meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank heads in Washington, where U.S. President Donald Trump lamented what he described as the toughness with which the EU has handled the Brexit delay.

“Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit,” he tweeted.

He then turned his attention to the ongoing U.S. trade spat with Europe, saying: “The EU is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change.

“Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you!”

Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose $11 billion in tariffs on European imports in retaliation over subsidies to aviation giant Airbus, suddenly escalating a transatlantic skirmish that is more than a decade old.