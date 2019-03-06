The Penitentiary center of Alencon, in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France, is seen Tuesday. An inmate seriously wounded two guards in a knife attack before being detained in a police raid. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

French police see terrorism link in stabbing of prison guards with ceramic knife laid to inmate, wife

AP

PARIS - A prison inmate suspected of wounding two guards with a knife and locking himself inside a visiting room has been arrested, French Interior minister Christophe Castaner said Tuesday.

He said in a tweet the inmate’s wife was also arrested in the operation led by a special police unit.

Anti-terror prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident at the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison, in western France.

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said the prisoner’s wife was visiting him and he locked himself in the room after stabbing the guards with a ceramic knife. She said the guards’ injuries are not life-threatening.

No hostages were taken.

Belloubet said “there’s no doubt about the terrorist nature of the attack.”

The Justice Ministry said the inmate had convictions for kidnapping leading to death, armed robbery and glorifying terrorism.

French media said the inmate was known as a radicalized Islamist. They said he was sentenced in 2015 to a 30-year prison term for the murder of an 89-year-old man who had survived Nazi concentration camps.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Pakistani Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi (right) and Pakistan's Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan give a press conference in Islamabad Tuesday. Khan said that authorities arrested dozens of suspects in the wake of last month's suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops, including the brother of the leader of the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.
Pakistan arrests key suspects over suicide attack in Indian Kashmir fatal to 40 troops
Pakistan's Interior Ministry said Tuesday that authorities arrested dozens of suspects in the wake of last month's suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops, includi...
Ethan Lindenberger, a student at Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Ohio, who confided in a now-viral Reddit post that he had not been fully vaccinated due to his mother's belief that vaccines are dangerous, speaks before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Ohio teen vaccine rebel testifies before U.S. Congress on behalf of preventive medicine
Ethan Lindenberger spent his first 18 years unvaccinated — defenseless against tetanus, polio, measles. But in December, defying his mother, he went and got inoculated, a rebellion that earned him ...
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in December.
Trump pushes back: White House snubs Democrats' demands on security clearance information
The White House is pushing back against a demand by House Democrats for information on security clearances for top officials, including the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in an early sign o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Penitentiary center of Alencon, in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France, is seen Tuesday. An inmate seriously wounded two guards in a knife attack before being detained in a police raid. | AFP-JIJI French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet (R) and Jean-Paul Chapu, governor of Alencon's penitentiary center, talk to the press at the prison in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France, on Tuesday, where an inmate seriously wounded two guards in a knife attack before being detained in a police raid. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,