Driver arrested after man fell from truck, having clung on for 6 km, in Miyagi road rage incident

Kyodo

SENDAI - Police on Monday arrested a truck driver for allegedly driving off with a man clinging to the side of his vehicle following a road rage incident in Miyagi Prefecture last June.

Teruaki Ito, 46, from Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Despite knowing he had the victim, a 51-year-old from Tochigi Prefecture, holding onto the side of his truck, Ito weaved as he drove for about 6 kilometers along Route 4, a major national highway in the prefecture.

After holding on for about 10 minutes, the victim eventually fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to his chest and left leg.

“I had no intention to kill him,” Ito was quoted as telling the police.

According to the police, the incident happened around midnight on June 26, when Ito allegedly began to drive aggressively after being overtaken.

Both men stopped, and the victim stepped down from his truck and tried to speak directly to Ito. But Ito drove away and the man was forced to cling to one of the vehicle’s mirrors.

Ito is believed to have driven his truck at an average of 60 kph as the man held on, police said.

