Olympic organizers to install latest surveillance system at 2020 Games

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will install a state-of-the-art video surveillance system at venues and the athletes’ village during the games in a bid to improve the efficiency of its surveillance measures, several sources have said.

According to the sources, the surveillance system, provided by Olympic sponsor Panasonic Corp., combines infrared sensors and cameras. The organizers hope the new system will allow a high level of security despite having venues spread across the country.

Organizers are planning to install some 2,500 sets of sensors and 8,000 surveillance cameras at the Olympics, sources said Friday.

When sensors detect an irregularity, footage from a camera at that location will appear on monitors at the local security office as well as the main security center that will oversee the Games.

The total number of security cameras in 2020 will outstrip that of previous Games because of the number of venues. The organizers hope the sensors will reduce the workload and number of security personnel needed.

According to the sources, the organizers are also planning to equip some security guards with wearable cameras to monitor scenes in real time.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.