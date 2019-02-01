Business

Mos Burger announces switch to paper cutlery, in bid to curb plastic waste

JIJI

Major hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. has said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets as it joins growing efforts to tackle the issue of plastic waste littering the oceans.

The firm will implement the initiative on a trial basis in February at five restaurants in Tokyo and nearby prefectures, and aims to introduce the initiative at all of the roughly 250 outlets it directly operates nationwide by 2020, according to the Thursday announcement.

The Mos Burger operator will also consider shifting some 1,100 franchised outlets to paper cutlery.

Mos Burger offers stainless steel cutlery to customers who dine-in.

Among other domestic companies that have made similar moves, Skylark Holdings Co. has stopped the use of plastic straws at all of its roughly 1,360 Gusto restaurants.

PHOTOS

search icon

Mos Food Services Inc. said it will switch from plastic to paper cutlery for takeout food at its corporate-owned outlets in an effort to reduce plastic waste. | KYODO

