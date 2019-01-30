Carlos Ghosn | AFP-JIJI

Arrest was result of 'plot and treason' by Nissan, Carlos Ghosn says during interview

Detained auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn believes his arrest and the charges against him are the result of a “plot and treason” at his former employer Nissan, he told the Nikkei business daily Wednesday.

The daily quoted Ghosn as saying he had “no doubt” that the charges against him were motivated by Nissan executives opposed to greater integration of the firm with its French alliance partner Renault.

The interview, the first Ghosn has given since his stunning arrest on Nov. 19, was conducted at the Tokyo detention facility where he has languished ever since.

The 64-year-old has been denied bail several times, with the court considering him a flight risk and concerned that he could attempt to destroy evidence.

But he again stressed that he “won’t flee. I will defend (myself),” according to the Nikkei.

“All the evidence is with Nissan and Nissan forbids all employees to talk to me,” he added.

Even his own lawyer has said it is unlikely he will be released before a trial, which could take up to six months to organize given the complexity of the case.

Ghosn faces three separate charges, all of which he denies.

He stands accused of underreporting his income between 2010 and 2015 to the tune of ¥5 billion and continuing to do so for a further three years. In total, Ghosn is suspected of having failed to report around ¥9 billion of his pay.

He also stands accused of a complex scheme to try to pass off personal foreign exchange losses to Nissan and using company funds to reimburse a Saudi contact who put up collateral for him.

The executive, once feted for his turnaround of the struggling Nissan, has been removed as chairman of the carmaker as well as of Mitsubishi Motors. He resigned as chairman and chief executive of French company Renault.

He told the Nikkei that there was a plan to “integrate” the three companies but insisted it was intended to ensure there would be “autonomy under one holding company.”

