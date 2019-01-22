Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has resumed imports of Iranian oil. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Showa Shell resumes oil imports from Iran after U.S. sanctions waiver

Kyodo

Major crude oil wholesaler Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has resumed imports of Iranian oil after Tokyo received a temporary waiver in November from reinstated U.S. sanctions, an industry source said Tuesday.

Japan and seven other economies were granted a 180-day waiver from the oil import ban by the United States. Other Japanese oil wholesalers, including industry leader JXTG Holdings Inc., are expected to follow in resuming oil imports from Iran.

Major Japanese oil distributors had suspended Iranian oil imports since the October contracts. Iranian oil accounted for about 5 percent of Japan’s crude oil imports before purchases were cut.

A Showa Shell ship loaded with Iranian crude has already left the country and is expected to arrive in Japan in early February, according to the source.

But the resumption may be short-lived as the U.S. waiver will expire this spring. Washington has been urging the eight economies to end imports from what it calls the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.

The U.S. sanctions are aimed at compelling Tehran to end its nuclear program and support for militant groups in the Middle East. Japanese companies are expected to halt the oil imports from Iran again in February or March in light of the time needed for the settlement of transactions and shipping.

Oil prices have recently fallen amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, but U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil could fuel worries over supply shortage and lift prices, analysts said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is expanding a push to cut debt after its takeover of Shire PLC.
Japan drugmaker Takeda mulls sale of $3 billion in emerging-market assets
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is considering a sale of some emerging-market drugs as it expands a push to cut debt after buying Shire PLC for $62 billion, according to sources. The company is workin...
The government is considering allowing firms to pay salaries in electronic money, as Japan plans to open up in April to more foreign blue-collar workers, who are expected to face hurdles in opening bank accounts as they lack domestic assets and transaction histories.
Japan is looking at allowing e-money salary payments ahead of foreign worker influx
The government is considering allowing firms to pay salaries in electronic money to promote a shift toward a cashless society, sources said Tuesday. The move is being sought as Japan is opening ...
Supporters hold signs and Chinese flags outside the Supreme Court of British Columbia during the third day of a bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, in Vancouver, on Dec. 11.
U.S. to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou: Globe and Mail
The United States will proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Canada's ambassador to the United States told the Globe and Mail, in a move certain to ra...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has resumed imports of Iranian oil. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,