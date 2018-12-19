Tourists wearing kimono stand beside illuminated poles displaying kimono patterns at Randen Saga Station in Kyoto's Arashiyama tourist spot on Dec. 8. | AFP-JIJI

National

Foreign visitors up 3.1% in November, growth slows after disasters

Kyodo

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in November increased 3.1 percent compared with the same month last year, government data showed Wednesday, while the pace of growth has slowed from double-digit levels seen in the first half of 2018.

The estimated number of visitors reached 2,450,800 in November, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. The figure has been gradually growing since a 5.3 percent drop in September that followed a series of natural disasters, including earthquakes and torrential rains.

“Natural disasters have made travelers hesitate about coming to Japan,” said Hiroshi Tabata, the commissioner of the agency. “But, the number is on course for recovery as the level of decline in South Korean and Taiwanese visitors is shrinking,” he added.

The agency said the number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 30 million on Tuesday, marking an all-time record on an annual basis. The number is expected to reach around 31 million by the end of this year.

By country and region, the highest number of foreign tourists in November came from China at 617,300, up 8.8 percent, followed by South Korea at 588,200, down 5.5 percent, and Taiwan at 351,900, down 3.3 percent.

The total number of foreign travelers to Japan in the January to November period reached 28,560,100, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

In September, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocked Japan’s northernmost main island Hokkaido, killing more than 40 people. In the same month, a powerful typhoon forced the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport in Osaka, the main international air gateway to the western region of Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks about Japan's ties with South Korea, which have been soured by wartime historical issues, during a news conference Wednesday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.
Kono expresses hope Japan and South Korea can overcome war-related issues that have recently hurt...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed hope Wednesday that Tokyo and Seoul could improve bilateral relations that have cooled following court rulings in South Korea on wartime labor. Tokyo...
Man sentenced to death for 2015 murder of two junior high students in Osaka Prefecture
A court sentenced a 48-year-old man to death on Wednesday for killing two junior high school students in Osaka Prefecture in 2015, rejecting the defense counsel's claim that he did not intend to co...
Image Not Available
Japan to nix 'pregnancy tax' for hospital visits following public backlash
Japan will stop charging extra for hospital visits by expectant mothers from next month amid criticism that the fee amounts to a tax on pregnancy and is applied even in cases where women do not nee...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists wearing kimono stand beside illuminated poles displaying kimono patterns at Randen Saga Station in Kyoto's Arashiyama tourist spot on Dec. 8. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,