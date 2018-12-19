Business

Japan aims to create international data exchange zone

JIJI

The government on Wednesday hammered out a plan to create an “international data circulation zone,” where countries recognized for protecting individual and industrial information can freely exchange such data with each other.

The plan was adopted at a meeting of a government task force set up to compile a comprehensive information technology strategy, held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“At a time when fierce battles for data, which are new business recourses, are going on elsewhere across the globe, we should create an environment for free data circulation under fair, mutually beneficial rules,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the meeting.

“Japan will lead efforts to promote the free and open data exchange zone initiative in the world,” he stressed.

The government also decided to develop human resources and renovate outdated systems to accelerate digitization work in both the public and private sectors. It aims to compile an IT policy package by next spring.

