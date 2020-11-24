2021年用年賀はがきの販売が29日、全国一斉に始まった。日本郵便は干支である丑のイラストや、人気アニメ「鬼滅の刃」のキャラクターをあしらった特製年賀はがきを用意した。新型コロナウイルスで業績が悪化した企業が多く、広告用の利用が減るとみて当初の発行枚数は前年比17％減の約19億4千万枚で過去最低となる見込みだ。

お年玉くじの1等賞品は31万円分の電子マネーか30万円の現金が当たる。くじの抽せんは来年1月17日に実施する。

Words and phrases

年 (ねん) year

〜用 (よう) for ~

年賀(ねんが)はがき new year postcard (the postcards by Japan Post are associated with a New Year’s lottery)

販売 (はんばい) sales

29日 (にじゅうくにち) the 29th

全国 (ぜんこく) across the country, nationwide

一斉(いっせい)に simultaneously

始(はじ)まる to start

日本郵便 (にほんゆうびん) Japan Post

干支 (えと) Chinese zodiac

丑 (うし) cow, ox

イラスト illustration

人気(の) popular

アニメ anime

鬼滅(きめつ)の刃(やいば) “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”

キャラクター character

〜をあしらう to be adorned with ~

特製(とくせい) special

用意(ようい)する to prepare

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

業績(ぎょうせき) business performance

悪化(あっか)する to deteriorate

企業 (きぎょう) company

多(おお)い many

広告 (こうこく) advertisement

利用 (りよう) use

減(へ)る to decrease

〜とみる to anticipate ~

当初(とうしょ)の the initial

発行 (はっこう) issuance, publication

枚数 (まいすう) number of sheets, papers

前年比 (ぜんねんひ) from a year earlier, year-to-year comparison

減 (げん) decrease

約 (やく) approximately

19億4千万 (じゅうきゅうおくよんせんまん) 1.94 billion

過去最低 (かこさいてい) the lowest ever

見込(みこ)み expectation

お年玉(としだま)くじ New Year’s lottery [which is tied to the postcards]

1等 (いっとう) first place

賞品 (しょうひん) prize

円 (えん) yen

〜分(ぶん) worth ~

電子(でんし)マネー electronic money

現金 (げんきん) cash

当(あ)たる to hit, to win

抽(ちゅう)せん drawing

来年 (らいねん) next year

1月 (いちがつ) January

17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th

実施 (じっし)する to carry out

Quick questions

1) 日本郵便はどのような特製年賀はがきを用意しましたか？

2) なぜ当初の発行枚数が過去最低となる見込みなのですか？

3) お年玉くじの1等賞品は何ですか？

Translation

Sales of new year postcards for 2021 began simultaneously across the country on the 29th. Japan Post has prepared special new year postcards adorned with illustrations of next year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the Ox and characters from the popular anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” The number of postcards initially issued is expected to be a 17% decrease from the previous year to about 1.94 billion, the lowest ever, in anticipation of a decrease in the use of the postcards for advertising purposes, as many companies have seen their business performance deteriorate due to the novel coronavirus.

The first prize of the New Year’s lottery is ¥310,000-worth of electronic money or ¥300,000 in cash. The lottery will be carried out on Jan. 17 next year.

Answers

1) What kinds of special New Year’s postcards has the Japan Post prepared?

干支である丑のイラストや、人気アニメ「鬼滅の刃」のキャラクターをあしらったはがき。

Postcards adorned with illustrations of the Chinese zodiac sign of the Ox and characters from the popular anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.”

2) Why is the number of initial issuances expected to be the lowest ever?

新型コロナウイルスで業績が悪化した企業が多く、広告用の利用が減るとみられているから。

Because of an anticipation of a decrease in the use of the postcards for advertising purposes, as many companies have seen their business performance deteriorate due to the novel coronavirus.

3) What is the first prize of the New Year postcards’ lottery?

31万円分の電子マネーか30万円の現金。

¥310,000-worth of electronic money or ¥300,000 in cash.

