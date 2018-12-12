Entertainment News

Indonesia bans miniskirt ad by K-pop stars Blackpink

AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA – A television ad featuring members of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink dressed in miniskirts has been banned from Indonesian airwaves, prompting a furious backlash from fans.

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission ordered 11 domestic TV stations to yank the commercial late Tuesday, saying it was indecent.

The order followed a petition signed by more than 100,000 people asking the commission to cancel the ad — which in turn sparked a tit-for-tat campaign calling for the expulsion of the woman who launched the original petition.

The ad features four members of the top-selling South Korean girl band singing and dancing to promote Shopee, an Indonesian online retailer.

Indonesia’s broadcasting watchdog said the ad flouted moral norms in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

“Companies need to be careful when they’re making a commercial that they don’t associate their product with something Indonesians see as negative,” commission head Hardly Stefano said in a statement Tuesday.

Shopee called the commission’s remarks “very valuable input,” but added that the ad had been green-lit by another government agency prior to its airing.

The decision to ban the ad was widely panned by Blackpink fans in Indonesia.

“This is too much — you can see women dressed that way in any mall in Indonesia,” Disna Harvens said. “It’s not vulgar at all.”

Blackpink has quickly become a household name at home and among K-pop fans overseas with their signature hip-hop-infused music, impeccably choreographed dance routines and edgy fashion styles.

They also stand out in a K-pop industry largely dominated by boy bands.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actor Kirk Douglas attends a Nov. 6 ceremony honoring his son, actor Michael Douglas, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Public officials and relatives of Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday. The blue and yellow New York state historic marker was presented in Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor's 102nd birthday.
Kirk Douglas honored in NY birthplace with historic marker on 102nd birthday
Public officials and relatives of Kirk Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday. The blue and yellow New York ...
Koji Hoshino (right), chairman of Studio Ghibli Inc., appears at an event in Shanghai on Monday to announce that "My Neighbor Totoro" will be played at movie theaters in China from Dec. 14.
Studio Ghibli classic 'My Neighbor Totoro' to be screened in China for first time
Koji Hoshino, chairman of animation house Studio Ghibli, is hoping "My Neighbor Totoro" will be worth the wait for Chinese fans when it finally starts screening at cinemas in the mainland from F...
A Sotheby's employee tags Sinatra memorabilia in New York on Nov. 30.
Auction of Frank Sinatra jewelry, art and personal effects fetches $9.2 million
It was definitely "All" rather than "Nothing at All" at a Frank Sinatra auction in New York, where items owned by the late icon and his fourth wife fetched $9.2 million, Sotheby's said Friday. A...

, , ,