Indonesia bans miniskirt ad by K-pop stars Blackpink

A television ad featuring members of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink dressed in miniskirts has been banned from Indonesian airwaves, prompting a furious backlash from fans.

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission ordered 11 domestic TV stations to yank the commercial late Tuesday, saying it was indecent.

The order followed a petition signed by more than 100,000 people asking the commission to cancel the ad — which in turn sparked a tit-for-tat campaign calling for the expulsion of the woman who launched the original petition.

The ad features four members of the top-selling South Korean girl band singing and dancing to promote Shopee, an Indonesian online retailer.

Indonesia’s broadcasting watchdog said the ad flouted moral norms in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

“Companies need to be careful when they’re making a commercial that they don’t associate their product with something Indonesians see as negative,” commission head Hardly Stefano said in a statement Tuesday.

Shopee called the commission’s remarks “very valuable input,” but added that the ad had been green-lit by another government agency prior to its airing.

The decision to ban the ad was widely panned by Blackpink fans in Indonesia.

“This is too much — you can see women dressed that way in any mall in Indonesia,” Disna Harvens said. “It’s not vulgar at all.”

Blackpink has quickly become a household name at home and among K-pop fans overseas with their signature hip-hop-infused music, impeccably choreographed dance routines and edgy fashion styles.

They also stand out in a K-pop industry largely dominated by boy bands.