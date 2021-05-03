The Japan Times ESG Promotion Consortium (Representative: Minako Suematsu, Chairman and President of The Japan Times Co., Ltd.) will hold an “ESG Symposium” on May 13, 2021 with the theme “Toward the Realization of Zero Emissions in 2050”.

Due to the spread of the new coronavirus, we will withdraw the event from the venue and change it to online participation so that presenters and participants can join the event safely and with peace of mind.

As interest in ESG rapidly grows, this time the “ESG Symposium” will welcome key persons from companies involved in ESG to talk about their initiatives, prospects for the future, and what they are aiming for as a company. The event will also feature video messages from the Minister of the Environment, Shinjiro Koizumi, and the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike.

The “Japan Times ESG Promotion Consortium”, which started in 2017, is now in its fourth year. From 2020, The Japan Times aimed to further connect Japan and the world by creating multifaceted activities such as “Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times”, which strives to disseminate ESG initiatives of domestic and international companies and organizations.

《Overview》

Date and time: May 13, 2021 from 13:30 to 17:30

Participation method: Livestream

《Program》

Opening/ Greetings from the organizer

Ms. Minako Suematsu, Consortium Representative, The Japan Times Chairman and President

Guest introduction and greetings Ms. Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo (video message) Mr. Shinjiro Koizumi, Minister of the Environment (planned)

Corporate session (English) 60 minutes

“Communication strategy with ESG promotion and stakeholders” Moderator: Mr. Shibusawa Ken, Commons Asset Management, Inc. Executive Chairman and ESG Chief Executive Officer Panelists: Ms. Jin Montesano, LIXIL Corporation, Director, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer Ms. Mariko Kawaguchi, FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., Assistant to CEO Mr. Jérôme Bruhat, Nihon L’Oréal K.K., President and Representative Director (online participation)

Investor session (Japanese) 60 minutes

“The power to promote ESG – from an investor’s perspective” Moderator: Mr. Mitsuyo Morisawa, PRI Secretariat Japan Head and CDP Japan Director Panelists: Mr. Hiroshi Ozeki, Nissay Asset Management, President and CEO Mr. Masafumi Hikima, Sophia University, Professor & Executive Director of Finance Ms. Emi Onozuka, Japan Catalyst, Inc., Executive Vice President, COO

Guest introduction and greetings Ms. Keiko Honda, Columbia University, Adjunct Professor (video message)

Corporate session (Japanese) 60 minutes

“ESG efforts by leading companies in the industry” Moderator: Mr. Naonori Kimura, Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. (IGPI), Managing Director Panelists: Ms. Tomomi Fukumoto, Suntory Holdings Limited, Senior General Manager of Corporate Sustainability Division Mr. Fumiaki Koizumi, Mercari Co., Ltd. Director, President (Chairman of the Board) / CEO of Kashima Antlers F.C. Co., Ltd. Ms. Yumi Otsuka, Toyota Motor Corporation, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer

Guest introduction and greetings Mr. Rintaro Tamaki, Japan Center for International Finance, President Mr. Takatoshi Kato, Japan Center for International Finance, Senior Advisor to the President,



※ Please note that the program is subject to change without notice.

Organizer: Japan Times ESG Promotion Consortium

■About the Japan Times ESG Consortium

The Japan Times ESG Consortium was established to support the dissemination of ESG information in English by Japanese companies for overseas investors and investment institutions that place importance on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance).

Utilizing the English coverage and editing capabilities of The Japan Times, we aim to spread Japanese ESG management to the world through our diverse media platforms such as newspapers, the Web, and SNS.

【Official URL】https://japan-esg.net/

■About The Japan Times

Established in 1897 (Meiji 30), The Japan Times has the longest history of any English-language newspaper in Japan. Its website was first introduced in 1996. Using social media, we are currently striving to spread information about Japan and its future to the world. Our readers consider us a reliable source of information about Japan. This includes not only foreign residents in Japan, but also government officials, think tanks and media around the world. For historical research about Japan and Asia, we use archives from universities and public libraries abroad.

The Japan Times Cube Co., Ltd.

