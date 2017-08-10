Olympic speedskating medalist Nagashima to retire after season

Keiichiro Nagashima, silver medalist in the men’s 500-meter speed skating at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, said Thursday he plans to retire at the end of the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old Nagashima came out of retirement last summer in a bid to compete at next February’s Pyeongchang Games after once calling it quits in 2015, a year after he finished sixth in the 500 in his third Olympic appearance in Sochi.

“This season will be my last. There’s no possibility for me to continue,” said Nagashima, who holds the national record in the 1,000.

He has 13 World Cup victories in the 500 and has won the national single-distance championships four times over his career.