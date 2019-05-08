Soccer / J. League

Yokohama routs Sapporo in Levain Cup tilt

Kyodo

OSAKA - Former Japan forward Tadanari Lee struck his first goal of the year in all competitions Wednesday, as Yokohama F Marinos brought Levain Cup Group A leaders Consadole Sapporo back to earth with a 4-0 thrashing.

The veteran striker doubled the lead for second-place Marinos in the 59th minute at Atsubetsu Stadium after Ken Matsubara opened the scoring early in the first half.

Lee, 33, who has missed games this season with a forearm fracture, coolly slotted past Consadole keeper Takanori Sugeno after Kota Yamada found him inside the area.

Ippei Shinozuka and Yushi Yamaya added goals in the 68th and 78th minutes, respectively, to complete the drubbing.

In other results from the eight J. League cup games played around Japan, Shonan Bellmare moved into third place in Group A ahead of V-Varen Nagasaki by beating the second-division side 1-0 at BMW Stadium. Eighteen-year-old Toichi Suzuki secured the points in the 48th minute with his maiden professional goal.

Both Group B fixtures ended scoreless, with first-place Vegalta Sendai and second-place FC Tokyo facing off at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, while third-place Sagan Tosu hosted last-place Kashiwa Reysol.

In Group C, Oita Trinita climbed to second with a 2-1 win over Vissel Kobe, who fell to fourth. Trinita overtook Nagoya Grampus, who drew 2-2 at home against group leaders Cerezo Osaka.

The standings remained unchanged in Group D, with leaders Gamba Osaka beating third-place Shimizu S-Pulse 3-1 at home, while second-place Jubilo Iwata overcame fourth-place visitors Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0.

