Taylor Jungmann, Shingo Ishikawa carry Giants past Tigers

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. - Taylor Jungmann threw eight innings and closer Ryan Cook completed the shutout as the Yomiuri Giants defeated the Hanshin Tigers 2-0 on Saturday.

Jungmann (2-0) pitched out of a couple of jams after allowing three hits and four walks, and was backed by a two-run homer from reserve outfielder Shingo Ishikawa at Koshien Stadium.

“He (Ishikawa) got an opportunity to play right field today, and he took advantage of it,” Jungmann said of his teammate’s home run off Tigers starter Yuta Iwasada (1-3). “He really crushed that ball and got a home run and won the game for us.”

The Tigers threatened in the first thanks to some excitement from leadoff man Koji Chikamoto. Immediately after beating out an infield single, the rookie bolted for second base on the return toss to the pitcher. Jungmann threw to second but his throw skipped into center as Chikamoto took third with no outs.

“You just have to battle. When you get batters on base, you just have to throw strikes and really attack the hitters,” said Jungmann, who got out of trouble on three straight groundouts.

The Giants’ Alex Guerrero walked with one out in the second and scored on Ishikawa’s first homer in two years.

Jungmann left the game after 119 pitches, and said he was content to turn it over to Cook at that point.

“Early in the season, 120 pitches is a lot for me,” Jungmann said. “It’s one short of my career high.”

Cook bounced back from blowing a ninth-inning lead in Wednesday’s loss to the Hiroshima Carp. He allowed a single in the ninth to record his fifth save.

Swallows 9, BayStars 2

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Hiroshima rookie Hiroki Tokoda (3-1) yielded a run over seven innings in a rout of Yokohama.

The Carp pounded out 12 hits.

Swallows 5, Dragons 3

At Nagoya Dome, Yuhei Takai’s two out, two run, ninth-inning single lifted Tokyo Yakult past Chunichi.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Marines 3, Fighters 1

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Chiba Lotte won its fourth straight, beating Hokkaido Nippon Ham behind six innings from Mike Bolsinger (1-2).

Hawks 6, Lions 4

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Fukuoka SoftBank’s Robert Suarez (0-1) allowed six runs in two innings in his first career start in a loss to Seibu.

Eagles 5, Buffaloes 3

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park, Louis Okoye and Hiroaki Shimauchi each smacked a two-run homer to lead Tohoku Rakuten past Orix.

The Giants' Taylor Jungmann pitches against the Tigers on Saturday at Koshien Stadium. Jungmann improved to 2-0 as Yomiuri defeated Hanshin 2-0. | KYODO Yomiuri's Shingo Ishikawa belts a two-run home run in the second inning on Saturday. | KYODO

