Consadole's Anderson Lopes bags four goals in triumph over S-Pulse

Anderson Lopes scored four goals as Consadole Sapporo thrashed Shimizu S-Pulse 5-2 in the J. League first division on Saturday.

After Consadole conceded a first-half equalizer, the Brazilian forward converted a penalty before halftime to put the home team ahead at Sapporo Dome. He scored again in the 49th minute to make it 3-1 game.

Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin was unable to get his head to a long pass from Lopes’ countryman Lucas Fernandes in front of the goal, but Lopes came in and drove it home past goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan for his second.

The 25-year-old, however, did not end there. He scored two more in a five-minute span before being replaced in the 77th minute.

“I’m grateful to the team, team officials and to God,” said Lopes, who spent two seasons in the J. League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima before playing last year for South Korean side FC Seoul. “Thank you to all of the supporters who turned this match into a festival. I’m going to keep doing my best.”

Sapporo, playing its first home game of the season, won its second straight. Consadole lost their season opener against Shonan Bellmare and beat Urawa Reds 2-0 last weekend.

Consadole forward Musashi Suzuki, another offseason acquisition, opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After receiving a superb through pass from Hiroki Miyazawa, he beat S-Pulse defender Hwang Seok-ho and drove the ball just inside the far post.

Ko Matsubara equalized for the visitors 17 minutes later, heading home Shota Kaneko’s right-side corner kick just above Consadole ‘keeper Gu Sung-yun’s reach.

Consadole, however, went into the half with a lead after being awarded a penalty kick. Suzuki, who was a handful for S-Pulse’s defense the entire first half, stumbled when trying to dribble between two defenders in the penalty area, and referee Masaaki Iemoto pointed to the spot.

“We started off well, and got a one-goal lead. But we had trouble getting past the S-Pulse defense and allowed them to level. It was good we got the lead again, and we demonstrated our soccer and piled up goals,” said Sapporo manager Mihailo Petrovic.

Yuta Taki scored the visitors’ 83rd-minute consolation goal.

Elsewhere Saturday, Shinzo Koroki scored a second-half penalty to help Urawa Reds claim their first win of the season, beating promoted Matsumoto Yamaga 1-0 at Sunpro Alwin.

Koroki’s 72nd-minute goal was Urawa’s first goal of the season. Reds were held scoreless in their two previous matches.

Promoted Oita Trinita won 2-1 at Jubilo Iwata for their second win of the season, while Nagoya Grampus remained perfect on the season with a 3-2 win at Gamba Osaka decided by an 87th-minute own goal.