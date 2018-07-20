Andres Iniesta participates in first training session with Vissel Kobe

Marquee signing Andres Iniesta trained with Vissel Kobe for the first time on Friday morning.

The Barcelona legend looked to be in good spirits as he warmed up with teammates and took part in passing drills during the early part of the training session open to the press.

“While I’m not quite 100 percent, I feel very good,” Iniesta said following training. “I want to prepare properly so I can play in my best condition.”

Believed to have inked a multi-year deal with an annual salary of $30 million, Iniesta could make his J. League debut against Shonan Bellmare at Noevir Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder announced his retirement from international play on July 1 after earning his 131st cap with Spain as it was knocked out of the World Cup by host Russia in the round of 16 on penalties.