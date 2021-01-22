Tokyo confirmed 1,175 new coronavirus cases Friday, with the daily figures topping 1,000 for ten days in a row.

People in their 20s formed the largest group of new cases in the capital by age, at 223, followed by 173 in their 40s and 172 in their 30s. There were 297 new cases among people aged 65 or over.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo fell by one to 158. The cumulative total in the capital is now 91,834, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 12,197 tests were conducted on Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

On Thursday, Japan reported 5,668 new coronavirus cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms was unchanged from Wednesday at 1,014, according to the health ministry.

The death toll from the virus rose by 94 to 4,886. The new deaths included 19 in Osaka Prefecture and 10 in Hyogo Prefecture.

The ministry said that the coronavirus variant spreading in Britain has been detected from a woman in her 60s in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, bringing the domestic number of variant cases to 48.

The woman, with no record of traveling abroad, had close contact with a Shizuoka man in his 60s who is suspected of being infected with the variant through community transmission.

