Osaka police seize 5,800 bike seats, arrest man in theft case

Osaka Prefectural Police have seized about 5,800 bicycle seats from a rental storage facility and arrested a truck driver on theft charges.

Hiroaki Suda, 57, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a security camera caught him stealing two bike seats worth roughly ¥8,000 on Nov. 29 and 30 at a train station and a parking lot for bicycles in Higashiosaka.

Suda has admitted to the charges, with the police quoting him Friday as saying, “I began to steal bike seats about 25 years ago in Tokyo and Osaka to relieve stress at work and, gradually, collecting them turned out to be fun.”

The police were surprised to seize that many bike seats, and suspect that Suda stole them while driving from city to city.