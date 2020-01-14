Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises up to around ¥110.20 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose to around ¥110.20 at one point in Tokyo trading Tuesday, surpassing the ¥110 line for the first time in around eight months amid growing expectations for better trade ties between the United States and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.98-98, up from ¥109.57-57 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1141-1142, up from $1.1106-1108, and at ¥122.54-54, up from ¥121.70-71. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for Coming of Age Day.

The dollar attracted buying after the United States dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator on Monday, just two days ahead of the two economies’ scheduled signing of a “phase one” trade deal.

Also buoyed by real demand-backed buying after the three-day weekend, the U.S. currency topped ¥110 in the early morning and went up to around ¥110.20 later in the morning. The greenback lost steam and fluctuated in a narrow range above the ¥110 line before coming under increased selling pressure in late afternoon trading.

The dollar failed to extend gains in the afternoon because “concerns over U.S.-China trade and the Middle East situation linger,” an official at a bank affiliated securities firm said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Chinese bank employee counts 100-yuan notes and dollar bills at a bank counter in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province last August. The United States on Monday will formally retract its accusation that China manipulates its currency to gain unfair trade advantages, according to a media report.
U.S. to lift China currency manipulator tag ahead of trade deal
Washington's abrupt declaration Monday that China is no longer a currency cheat — two days before the signing of a trade deal with Beijing — shows how U.S. President Donald Trump has...
Image Not Available
Nikkei ends above 24,000 for first time in a month
Tokyo stocks climbed for the third consecutive session Tuesday thanks to an advance on Wall Street and the yen dropping against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 average jumped 174.60 points, or 0.73 p...
Sales staff urge visitors to replace computers running on Windows 7 with Windows 10 machines at a Yodobashi Camera store in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Nearly 14 million computers in Japan at risk as Microsoft ends Windows 7 support
Microsoft Corp. stops providing free support for the Windows 7 operating system Tuesday, and warned that an estimated 13.9 million computers in Japan still using the system could become more vul...

,