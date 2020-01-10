National / Crime & Legal

Japan asks Interpol to add Carole Ghosn to wanted list

JIJI

Days after his amazing escape, public prosecutors have now asked Interpol to put ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife, Carole, who faces perjury allegations, on its wanted list, informed sources said Friday.

The request was made through the National Police Agency.

Carole Ghosn, 53, who is also in Lebanon, holds Lebanese citizenship as her husband does and the authorities are unlikely to hand over her over to Japan, the sources said.

Ghosn, 65, was indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, including special breach of trust by transferring funds from the automaker to Lebanese investment company GFI, which he effectively owns, through SBA, a Nissan sales agent in Oman.

Last month, he jumped bail and fled to Lebanon just before New Year’s Day, leaving the Justice Ministry and Tokyo’s prosecutors dumbfounded.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s special investigation squad obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn on Tuesday on suspicion she gave false testimony during a closed-door but voluntary interrogation at the Tokyo District Court in April last year related to its investigation into her husband.

The special squad suspects Carole attempted to destroy evidence supporting Ghosn’s special breach of trust charges by contacting a senior accounting official at SBA and asking those concerned not to cooperate with Japan’s investigation.

Carole Ghosn | AFP-JIJI

