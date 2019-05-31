Trump vows tariffs on Mexico, starting at 5% and rising until illegal immigration ends

U.S. President Donald Trump, incensed by a surge of illegal immigrants across the country’s southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5 percent and ratcheting higher until the flow of people ceases. Trump’s move dramatically ramped up his battle to control a tide of immigration that has increased despite his efforts to build a border wall and halt the thousands of people crossing from Central America through Mexico to the U.S. border.

The president’s decision, abruptly announced in a tweet and subsequent statement, was a direct challenge to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and appeared to take the Mexican government by surprise.

It raised the risk of deteriorating economic relations between two neighbors heavily dependent on the cross-border flow of goods. It also opened up a new front on trade as the Trump administration struggles to conclude a trade deal with China.

Higher tariffs will start at 5 percent on June 10 and increase monthly until reaching 25 percent on Oct. 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action, he said.

“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the tariffs will be removed,” Trump said.

The tariffs potentially complicate efforts to pass a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, even as the Trump administration on Thursday triggered the process for submitting a bill to Congress that would implement the president’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The notification sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders riled Democrats, who have been talking with U.S. trade officials to address various concerns, including how to enforce labor reforms that Mexico is enacting to strengthen unions.

The procedural step includes submission of a draft statement of administrative action and final legal text of the agreement as it now stands. That formality must be undertaken at least 30 days before the administration can submit its legislation to implement the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Republicans and business groups are trying to generate momentum for the trade deal at a time when strong tensions between the president and Democrats are threatening prospects for getting much of anything done before next year’s presidential election.

“In my view, the president is really creating a mess for Republicans who want to support both USMCA and border security,” said Daniel Ujczo, an international trade lawyer based in Ohio.

He said many of those lawmakers spent the past year fighting the tariffs that Trump placed on imported steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico because those tariffs and the retaliatory tariffs they provoked on products such as soybeans and pork hurt many of their constituents. He said the same concerns would apply to the president’s proposed tariff on all goods from Mexico.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the procedural step toward implementing the president’s new trade deal does not begin a countdown for a vote, but it would ensure Congress had sufficient time to consider approving USMCA before the August recess, “if leadership deems that appropriate.”

The tariff announcement also rattled investors, who feared that worsening trade frictions could hurt the global economy. The Mexican peso, U.S. stock index futures and Asian stock markets tumbled on the news, including the shares of Japanese automakers who ship cars from Mexico to the United States.

“We’re in a good moment building a good relationship (with the United States) and this comes like a cold shower,” said Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade.

U.S. officials said 80,000 people are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 arriving daily, overwhelming the ability of border patrol officials to handle them.

A senior White House official said Trump was particularly concerned that U.S. border agents apprehended a group of 1,036 migrants as they illegally crossed the border from Mexico on Wednesday. Officials said it was the largest single group since October.

A source close to Trump said there had been an internal debate inside the White House over whether to go forward with the new policy, with immigration hawks fighting for it and others urging a more diplomatic approach. Trump sided with the hawks.

“The last thing he wants is to look weak,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mexico’s Seade said it would be disastrous if Trump goes through with his threat to impose the tariffs. Calling Trump’s move “extreme,” Seade said a normal response would be for Mexico to “mirror” the U.S. tariffs but that would lead to a trade war.

Trump said he was acting under the powers granted to him by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He campaigned for election in 2016 on a vow to crack down on illegal immigration.

“Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” Trump said in the statement.

“Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries,” he said.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, asked in a conference call with reporters which products from Mexico could be affected by the tariffs, said: “All of them.”

“This is an urgent problem,” Mulvaney said. “We are interested in seeing the Mexican government act tonight, tomorrow.”

Shares in Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. all fell around 3 percent or more, while Mazda Motor Co. fell nearly 7 percent. All four automakers operate vehicle assembly plants in Mexico.

“The threat of U.S. tariffs on Mexico to take effect inside two weeks is a sharp blow to investor sentiment,” said Sean Callow, a senior currency analyst at Westpac. “Mexico is the U.S.’s largest trading partner and a flare-up in trade tensions was definitely not on the market radar.”

The benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures dropped 0.82 percent to the lowest the contract has traded since early March. Investors scooped up safe assets, driving the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 2.18 percent, the lowest since September 2017. The dollar surged against the Mexican peso .

U.S. officials say the immigration system is being overwhelmed by thousands of migrants, many who turn themselves into border officials to claim asylum in the United States. Border facilities are straining to handle large numbers of people and many children.

At least six migrant children have died in U.S. custody or shortly after being released. Apprehensions of migrants on the southwest border hit another record high in April, with 98,977 people arrested.