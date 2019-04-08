The bridge connecting Kansai International Airport and the mainland, which had been damaged by a typhoon, is completely reopened Monday. | KYODO

Typhoon-hit Kansai airport bridge fully reopens ahead of Japan's bumper Golden Week

OSAKA - The sole bridge connecting Kansai International Airport and the mainland, damaged during a devastating typhoon last September, was completely reopened Monday in time for the upcoming 10-day Golden Week string of holidays.

Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at the region’s major international gateway and caused a tanker to smash into the bridge, leading to extensive damage and stranding thousands of people at the airport.

Only four lanes out of six had been reopened prior to Monday. Now, with the other lanes in use, “all airport functions including airport access will be fully restored,” said Kansai Airports, which operates the facility.

The full reopening had been expected to take more than a year but was cut to seven months, in time for the start of the busy vacation period that will start in late April.

