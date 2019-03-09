U.S. clocks move an hour ahead this weekend as daylight saving time begins

It is time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward and mark America’s shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States, moving clocks an hour ahead.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening, but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time will return Nov. 3.

