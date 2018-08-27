/

Woman gets suspended term for fatal Kawasaki bicycle crash linked to smartphone

Kyodo

KAWASAKI – A woman was given a two-year prison term, suspended for four years, on Monday for negligent cycling that killed an elderly woman in Kawasaki last year.

Miku Morino, who was a university student at the time, had a smartphone in her left hand, a drink in her right hand and an earphone in her left ear when she crashed her electric bike into Akiko Yonezawa on a street in Kawasaki on Dec. 7, the Yokohama District Court’s Kawasaki branch noted in its ruling.

Yonezawa died two days later at the age of 77.

“The defendant was grossly negligent in riding without being aware that she could kill or injure a pedestrian,” the presiding Judge Kenichi Emi said in handing down the ruling.

Prosecutors had demanded two years in prison, but the court suspended the sentence, given that Morino, 20, was traveling at the relatively low speed of 9 kph at the time and has shown remorse.

The accident highlighted the rising danger of public smartphone use while riding bicycles.

In a similar case earlier this month, a 19-year-old male university student was referred to prosecutors after allegedly crashing his bicycle into a 62-year-old pedestrian in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, in June. The crash was fatal and the student was using his smartphone at the time.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits construction sites in Samjiyon County in this undated photo released Aug. 18. The North announced Sunday that it had expelled a Japanese man recently detained during a tour of the country.
North Korea expels detained Japanese tourist as neighbors' hot-and-cold relationship continues
North Korea has expelled a Japanese man detained for allegedly breaking the law during a recent tour of the country, state-run media and a diplomatic source in Japan said as the two neighbors co...
Image Not Available
Japan's child abuse hotline may go toll-free to reduce high hang-up rate
The welfare ministry has decided to make calls to its child abuse hotline free increase staffing at child consultation centers, informed sources said. The centers answer calls made to 18...
Mayors and officials from municipalities in Tohoku take a group photo at the Juhyo International Summit in Yamagata in February 2017. They aims to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter landscapes and ice-covered trees.
Japan's Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep tourism subsidy program for Tohoku alive in fiscal 2019
The Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep its subsidy program aimed at luring more tourists to disaster-hit Tohoku in place next year, informed sources said. The agency aims to include some ¥3.3 b...

, , ,