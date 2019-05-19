Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. | REUTERS

Naoya Inoue dominates Emmanuel Rodriguez to win second world bantamweight belt

Kyodo

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Naoya Inoue claimed another world title belt in dominant fashion Saturday, beating International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez by second-round technical knockout.

Inoue, the undefeated World Boxing Association bantamweight champion, booked his place in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final with the win.

The 26-year-old dropped his Puerto Rican opponent three times to end the fight after 1 minute and 19 seconds of round two at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena.

“I came to Britain thinking I should keep my cool even during the fight. I’m really glad I was able to do that and pull off a good performance,” said Inoue, known to fans by the nickname “Monster.”

Inoue, who has won world titles in three weight classes including light flyweight and super flyweight, improved his record to 18-0 with 16 KOs.

He will face WBA super champion Nonito Donaire in the final. The 36-year-old Filipino is 40-5 with 26 KOs.

“Nonito is a very strong boxer with an impressive career, so I want to come up with a plan for the fight,” Inoue said.

