Takuma Sato leads 1-2 qualifying finish for Rahal team

Takuma Sato, teammate Graham Rahal and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing outshined the powerhouse teams at Barber Motorsports Park.

In qualifying, at least.

Sato claimed the eighth pole of his career on Saturday and the first since Pocono in 2017, and Rahal had the second-fastest qualifying time for Sunday’s Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

“Before qualifying, we never thought we could lock into the front row,” said Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner. “We knew it could be competitive.”

It is the first time a Bobby Rahal team has had a 1-2 start since 2005 at Chicagoland, with Danica Patrick and Buddy Rice.

“You’re talking a long time ago,” Graham Rahal said.

Sato was feeling the team spirit afterward.

“This is a dream result,” Sato said. “We don’t really care which (teammate) is first; obviously, I do care that I am in front of Graham, but this team is working so hard and sometimes a lucky break comes, but today we did everything together.”

Team Penske was shut out of the Fast Six qualifying group for the first time since Long Beach in 2014, and Andretti Autosport also didn’t have a driver make it that far.

Penske had dominated at the 2.3-mile (3.7-km), 17-turn road course, with six victories in nine years, but the team had rare qualifying struggles.

That included two-time winner and four-time pole sitter Will Power, two-time defending champion and series points leader Josef Newgarden, and Simon Pagenaud, who won in 2016.

“I think you’ve seen all weekend the times are incredibly close,” said James Hinchcliffe, who starts fourth. “A track like Barber, it’s so easy to make a small mistake that costs a lot of time, all the fast corners.

“It’s more surprising that those guys just didn’t hit it, but it’s not surprising that when you don’t, this is the result,” he added.

Five-time race runner-up Scott Dixon qualified third, followed by Hinchcliffe, Sebastien Bourdais and Spencer Pigot.

Rookie Colton Herta starts ninth two weeks after becoming IndyCar’s youngest winner. He turned 19 on March 30.

The big winner Saturday was Bobby Rahal & Co.

“Now we have to finish the job,” Bobby Rahal said. “Historically we’ve had good races here. We have yet to start where we are. I think by all rights we should be competitive and in the hunt for the win.”