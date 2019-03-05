More Sports / Judo

World champ Uta Abe to miss Ekaterinburg Grand Slam with shoulder injury

Kyodo

Teenage world champion Uta Abe has withdrawn from the upcoming Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia due to a left shoulder injury, the All Japan Judo Federation announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old judoka, who holds the women’s 52-kg world title, suffered the injury during practice on Feb. 19, and was diagnosed with a bruised left shoulder joint on Monday requiring up to three weeks of treatment.

While the March 15-17 Ekaterinburg Grand Slam doubles as a qualifier for this year’s world championships in Tokyo, Abe had already secured a berth following her win at the Osaka Grand Slam in November.

Abe won her maiden world championship title in Baku, Azerbaijan, last September alongside her older brother Hifumi, who prevailed in the men’s 66-kg division for the second straight year.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tiger Woods watches his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the WGC Mexico Championship on Feb. 24.
Tiger Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain. Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter . He said his lower back is fine and...
Toronto's Igor Ozhiganov reaches for the puck as Calgary's Mark Jankowski looks on in the third period on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Sergei Belski /
Tyler Ennis records first career hat trick as Maple Leafs cruise by Flames
Tyler Ennis made a return to his home province a night to remember. Ennis recorded his first career hat trick to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on ...
Detroit Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay hugs the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3, in a sudden death extra period to win the Stanley Cup finals, in Detroit in 1954. Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Lindsay died Monday at his home in Michigan. He was 93.
Detroit Red Wings great, NHL union pioneer 'Terrible Ted' Lindsay dead at 93
Ted Lindsay, the Hall of Famer who provided muscle and meanness on the Detroit Red Wings' mighty "Production Line" of the 1950s and helped pioneer the first NHL players' union, died Monday. He was ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Uta Abe | KYODO

,