Injury to keep Mashu Baker out of Dusseldorf Grand Slam

Olympic gold medalist Mashu Baker will skip this week’s Dusseldorf Grand Slam due to a right hamstring injury, the All Japan Judo Federation said Tuesday.

Baker, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic champion in the men’s 90-kilogram division, will miss the three-day meet in Germany. The competition is a qualifier for this summer’s world championships in Tokyo.

He strained a muscle in his right hamstring during training at the end of January and will likely need three weeks of rest according to the diagnosis received Monday.

Grand Slam tournaments, ranked below the world championships and World Judo Masters tournaments, are part of the World Tour overseen by the International Judo Federation.