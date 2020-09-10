A new sea terminal in Tokyo that can accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships opened its doors Thursday after the novel coronavirus pandemic postponed its launch, originally scheduled for July.

The Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, located in the capital’s Daiba waterfront area, has only opened its observation deck in the terminal building to the public, with no visits by ships carrying passengers expected for the time being.

At present, only the Nippon Maru cruise ship, attended by just its crew members, is anchored at the terminal. Its departure date has not been decided.

The terminal was initially planned to open in time for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which have been postponed for one year.

Around 20 people lined up to see the new terminal prior to its official opening at 9 a.m., with many later taking photos of the view from the observation deck on the fourth floor. Colorful sofas have been placed around the interior of the building.

“I’m surprised by how classy it looks,” said a 30-year-old woman from Yokohama who came to see the terminal as she likes ships. “I’d like to board a cruise from here.”

The terminal, completed in June this year, cost approximately ¥39 billion ($367 million) to construct, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

It can accommodate cruise ships weighing more than 200,000 tons, and is expected to become a new gateway for international travelers.

RELATED PHOTOS The Nippon Maru cruise ship is docked at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal on Thursday, as the new terminal opened to the public the same day. | KYODO