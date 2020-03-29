Tokyo again hits record with 68 new COVID-19 cases

Tokyo reported yet another single-day record of 68 new cases of COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the total number in the virus-hit capital to 430.

Tokyo had logged more than 40 infections per day from Wednesday to Friday, and 63 cases on Saturday. The 430 cases so far is the highest of all 47 prefectures.

Of the 68 new cases, 27 were people linked to Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, where clusters of infections have taken place, according to the metropolitan government.

The tally has been on the rise since Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked residents to stay home this weekend to slow the spread of the virus.

The surge also comes on the heels of Saturday's nationally televised news conference by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also called for the public's cooperation in Japan's battle against the deadly virus.